Opelousas mother relives final moments with her son after he was fatally stabbed

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- Gertie Charles was home with her son, Aaron Charles, Wednesday night when they got a visitor around midnight.

“Somebody knocked on the door. He got up, and it was the little guy that lived in the abandoned house across the street,” Gertie said.

Gertie was in her bedroom. She says her son, Aaron, opened the front door.

“He let the little guy in, and the guy came in and stabbed him in the neck. And he said, ‘Mama, Chris stabbed me in the neck,'” Gertie recalled.

She called police while her son sat in an old, blue chair in the living room, bleeding out. But by the time responders arrived, Aaron was already dead.

“We fuss all the time, but he was sweet,” the grieving mother said.

She said his last words to her weren’t “I love you”, but instead, they were a reminder as to who was responsible for taking his life.

“My son said, ‘Mama, Chris. It was Chris that stabbed me in the neck.’ That was the final words he said to me before he passed,” she told News 10.

Police say a suspect has been taken into custody for questioning pending arrest.

She is now asking for help to pay her son’s funeral expenses as she prepares to bury her only child.

She says you can make donations to Ford and Joseph Funeral Home in Opelousas.