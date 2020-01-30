Overnight Lafayette shooting leaves one man dead

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Lafayette Police say an overnight shooting on Edwis Street has claimed the life a 41-year-old man.

According to officials, a call came in on Wednesday night around 10:23 of shots fired in the 100 block of Edwis St. When they arrived on scene, they found the man injured from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Police say no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS. The investigation remains on going.

