Owners of historic property in New Iberia eligible to receive up to $55K

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)– Owners or tenants of historic buildings in the New Iberia National Register Downtown Commercial District could receive up to $55K for building revitalization thanks to a grant.

The Louisiana Main Street Program was one of nine projects nationwide to receive grant funding through the Historic Revitalization Subgrant Program (HRSP).

The National Park Service, which oversees the HRSP grants, awarded Louisiana Main Street $662,000 for the rehabilitation and revitalization of commercial buildings around the state.

Grants are available for either interior or exterior building rehabilitation projects.

According to New Iberia Mayor Freddie DeCourt, to be eligible for HRSP funds, a building must be:

Located within a Louisiana Main Street district in a community with less than 50,000 population.

Either individually listed on the National Register of Historic Places or a contributing element in a National Register Historic District.

In addition, buildings that are eligible for either of these National Register designations but not currently designated can qualify.

All proposed rehabilitation work must comply with The Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for Rehabilitation.

The HRSP applications deadlines are as follows:

Applications must be completed and turned into the New Iberia Main Street office by noon on Monday, March 9, 2020

The New Iberia Historic District Commission will meet on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 5:30 pm in City Hall to review the applications for eligibility compliance

The Main Street Director will forward all qualifying applications to the state office by March 30, 2020

The Historic Revitalization Subgrant Program, applications and details are available by contacting Jane Braud at jbraud@cityofnewiberia.com, or calling 337-369-2330 and leaving a message.