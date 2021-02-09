Pandemic heightens opioid crisis concerns

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- An epidemic driven by the synthetic opioid Fentanyl has been the driving force between communities and families for decades.

“This opioid that is very cheap, cheaper than prescription pain pills on the street and cheaper than heroin is easily accessible and is ten times more potent,” said psychiatric nurse Mark DeClouet.

The isolative addiction, closely tied to your thoughts and emotions has increased since the start of the pandemic, pulling abusers deeper into addictive patterns.

“Recovery is all about developing community,” DeClouet explained. “Covid has been the perfect storm because it’s completely done away with those meetings about sobriety and stability.”

DeClouet says all groups can be affected by what he calls a “chronic illness” but, some face higher risks than others.

“For a specific group of people their genetics are just a little bit different and they’re going to be lit up,” he explained.

However, overdose in urban settings is affecting African Americans and Latinos in greater numbers.

“You’re seeing a rise across the board in terms of deaths however it’s affecting those two communities significantly more,” he said.

DeClouet says there are ways to limit the likelihood of you developing an opioid use disorder.

He advised to throw out all medication not being used and more importantly, pay attention to your emotional needs.

If you or someone you know is struggling with an opioid use disorder here are facilities in Acadiana that can help: