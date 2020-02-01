Police: Images show two people steal a backpack that belonged to a Jeanerette man involved in a fatal wreck

Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance identifying two individuals who allegedly stole a Jeanerette man’s backpack following a fatal crash.

The crash happened January 25 in the 2100 block of N. Lobdell when two vehicles were drag racing.

Deondrick Rudd of Jeanerette, an innocent bystander, was struck and killed while riding his bicycle on the sidewalk.

Rudd, an avid photographer, was carrying a backpack believed to contain electronic and photographic equipment, police said.

During the crash the backpack landed in the roadway.

“These individuals decide to steal the backpack instead of rendering aid to Rudd or the other victims,” police said.

Anyone with information can call the Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 344344-STOP (7867), submit a tip from our website www.crimestoppersbr.com, or download the anonymous P3 Tips app to submit information.

You will remain completely anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.