Police looking for teen who never returned after taking break at work in Ville Platte

The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile.

According to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office, 17-year-old Trinity Rene Taylor left her residence around 2 p.m. for work at Champagnes Quality Foods in Ville Platte.

She never returned to work after taking her 5 p.m. break.

Taylor was last seen wearing a maroon-colored long sleeve work shirt embroidered with the Champagnes logo and blue jeans.

Trinity is said to be traveling in a 2005 charcoal grey, four-door Toyota Camry bearing Louisiana License Plate PF09506 registered to her father David Courvelle.

Anyone with information or who comes into contact with Taylor, they are asked to contact the EPSO at 337-363-2161.