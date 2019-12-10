Police: Opelousas man admits to killing, dumping friend’s body in gully

On December 7, 2019, a body which was later identified as Chance Greene, was discovered face down in a gully on Acadiana Road in Opelousas.

St. Landry Parish Detectives located evidence at the crime scene that enabled them to develop a suspect early in the investigation.

During the interview with investigators, Dewayne Poullard confessed on video that he picked up Chance Greene from a relative’s residence in Opelousas and drove around the area before arriving at another residence.

Once inside, they began to have a verbal disagreement. He believed that Chance Greene had a weapon and thought that his life may be threatened.

Dewayne Poullard brandished a pistol and shot Chance Greene, then dumped his body in the gulley.

Poullard was then transported to the St. Landry Parish Jail and booked on the charge of second degree murder.

Sheriff Guidroz added, “I want to commend my detective team who worked 26 hours straight to follow the evidence trail and make the arrest. Their hard work and dedication to finding the person that killed Greene paid off.”

