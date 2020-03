JENNINGS, La. (KLFY)– Jennings Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man, they say, is responsible for stealing a golf cart from the Southwest Louisiana Veterans Home on Hwy 97.

Officers say the golf cart was stolen anytime between Feb. 22 an Feb. 25. The cart has a green body and white top.

If anyone has Information on this person please contact the Jennings Police Department at (337)-821-5513.