Police: Vehicle pulled up and shot victim multiple times on Simcoe Street

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Lafayette police are investigating a shooting in the 1600 block of Simcoe.

Lafayette Police Department spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said the 34-year-old victim was shot multiple times. They were taken to a hospital by family members.

Witnesses told police that a sedan pulled up and fired multiple rounds before leaving the scene at about 9 a.m., Dugas said.

The Lafayette Police Department is asking for anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS or by submitting your tip by using to P3 Tips Mobile App.

This is a developing story. We will provide new information as it becomes available.

