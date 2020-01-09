BATON ROUGE, La. — President Donald Trump has officially filed for reelection in Louisiana today after Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry submitted the qualifying paperwork.
President Trump will now appear on the ballot for the April primary election which will be held on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Only registered Republicans may cast their vote for President Trump during the April election.
The November general election will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
- Titans defensive coordinator facing off vs. old team, Ravens
- Burglar caught on camera falling through ceiling of business he was burglarizing
- Feds: Security guard threatened Trump over Iranian’s death
- CHRISTUS St. Michael to offer free Community Health Fair
- President Trump files for reelection in Louisiana