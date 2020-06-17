Rapides man at center of investigation child sex abuse and hate crimes

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KLFY)- A 37-year-old Echo man is facing charges in what investigators call “heinous criminal acts” including alleged molestation of children under 13 and hates crimes.

According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to investigate allegations of sexual abuse in January 2020.

Victims and witnesses were interviewed at the Rapides Children’s Advocacy Center in Alexandria. During the investigation, victims identified the suspect, Joshua Dubroc, who reportedly was “bias against some of the victims based upon ethnicity and race.”

The victims were placed with other family members and Dubroc was prevented from having any contact. Louisiana Department of Child & Family Services assisted with this investigation.

Because the victims are children, few details have been released on the nature of these crimes. Dubroc is also facing an attempted first-degree murder charge, but information surrounding that charge has not been disclosed by authorities.

“Following an intensive and meticulous investigation, sufficient probable cause was established that supported the original, as well as additional allegations,” the RPSO said in a statement.

Dubroc was arrested and faces the following charges:

Molestation of a juvenile (victim under age 13)- 22 counts

Aggravated crimes against nature- 22 counts

One count of attempted first-degree murder

Aggravated second-degree battery- 13 counts- two counts

Second-degree battery- two counts

Cruelty to juveniles (aggravated assault)- six counts

Hate crimes- 57 counts

“Dubroc is currently being detained at the detention center as bond has yet to be set, in reference to the charges relating to the heinous criminal acts,” the department said in a statement.