Rapides Parish man faces multiple child sex crime charges, including 1st degree rape

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KLFY) A 64-year-old Rapides Parish man is is facing several felony charges including crimes against nature and first degree rape in an investigation in alleged sexual assault involving child victims.

On February 19, 2020, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to take a report of criminal sexual conduct involving juveniles in the Deville area.

Detectives identified Ronnie Lynn Goff, 64, of Deville, as a suspect.

Through their investigation, including interviews of the victims at the Rapides Children’s Advocacy Center, with the assistance of the Louisiana Department of Child & Family Services, “sufficient probable cause was established that supported the original allegations.”

Goff was arrested on the following charges:

Four counts of first degree rape

Four counts of aggravated crimes against nature

Four counts of sexual battery (victim under 13 years old)

Four counts of indecent behavior with juveniles

Two counts of obstruction of justice

Goff is being held at the Rapides ParishD etention Center in lieu of posting a $420,000.00 bond.