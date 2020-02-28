Breaking News
Remains found in northern Bossier Parish identified as Garrett Wilson

Rapides Parish man faces multiple child sex crime charges, including 1st degree rape

Louisiana Network

by: KLFY Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Ronnie Lynn Goff (RPSO)

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KLFY) A 64-year-old Rapides Parish man is is facing several felony charges including crimes against nature and first degree rape in an investigation in alleged sexual assault involving child victims.

On February 19, 2020, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to take a report of criminal sexual conduct involving juveniles in the Deville area.  

  Detectives identified Ronnie Lynn Goff, 64, of Deville, as a suspect.  

Through their investigation, including interviews of the victims at the Rapides Children’s Advocacy Center, with the assistance of the Louisiana Department of Child & Family Services, “sufficient probable cause was established that supported the original allegations.”

Goff was arrested on the following charges:      

  • Four counts of first degree rape
  • Four counts of aggravated crimes against nature
  • Four counts of sexual battery (victim under 13 years old)
  • Four counts of indecent behavior with juveniles
  • Two counts of obstruction of justice

Goff is being held at the Rapides ParishD etention Center in lieu of posting a $420,000.00 bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories