Restaurant owner increases servers’ pay despite COVID-19 crisis

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) —Kitchen on Klinton, also known as KOK Wings & Things, located in Lafayette is supporting their servers during COVID-19.

Owner Trejan Vinson says, “We want our employees to know how important they are to us because after this is all over with, we want them to stay with us. We appreciate them coming in every day.”

He says his employees are his main priority during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our front of the house servers they typically get paid $2.13 a hour plus tips. By the end of a week they would make between ten and twenty dollars a hour depending how good the week is,” Vinson continues.

He made a few arrangements within his business to help his employees during this critical time for restaurant businesses. He built a drive-thru with two lanes in their parking lot with zones to bring in more traffic

Vinson adds, “We raised all our front of the house workers from 2.13 to 7.25 per hour plus tips during COVID-19 to help balance the scales of how much they’re making.”

As a small business owner he says the pandemic has been challenging, but they are adapting.

“People are just trying to figure out a way to survive, it’s either sink or swim,” he mentions.

This effort to support their employees is pushing their business forward. He concludes, “We want to invest in our employees as much as their time and their health into our company so that doesn’t matter as much today as it would knowing that our employees know how much we care about them in the long run.”

Vinson says this pay increase will last until indoor dining is fully operational.