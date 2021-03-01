Revenge shootings continue in Rayne after 2020 murder where accused killer is living with victim’s ex and children

RAYNE, La. (KLFY) – The number of shootings continues to rise in Acadia Parish.

In Rayne, however, a string of shootings is leading police to two families involving the 2020 murder of Dalvin Washington.

“We as a community, don’t want it and won’t accept it, Rayne is a good and safe community. It’s unfortunate we’re having shootings like this,” Rayne Mayor Charles Robichaux said.

In the past two weeks alone, there have been four shootings in Rayne, all confined to specific areas.

“The majority of our shootings going on in this area is between the two families,” Rayne Chief of Police Carroll Stelly said.

“For whatever reason, something’s going on that’s creating more negative energy with these shootings,” Robichaux said.

“It’s hard to solve a crime or figure out anything if you don’t get something from the community,” the chief said.

If you have any information which could help police, you can contact the Rayne Police Department, (337) 334-4215. You are able to remain anonymous.