Search underway in Evangeline Parish for possible drowning victim

A search is underway for a missing person feared to have possibly drowned in Bayou Nezpique, according to Evangeline Parish Sheriff Eddie Soileau.

According to the Sheriff, Rod Fontenot and his brother were out on Sunday duck hunting in Bayou Nezpique when their boat collided with a log causing it to overturn having them flip out into the bayou.

Both brothers were able to successfully swim back to the bank near the Bayou. However, Fontenot entered the Bayou again in an effort to retrieve the boat. Once into the water he went under and never resurfaced.

Louisiana State Wildlife and Fisheries, 1st Responders, Fire Departments from both Mamou and Ville Platte all responded to assist in looking for Fontenot in Bayou Nezpique.

The search continued for approximately 4 hours before concluding due to the approach of night fall.

The search has resumed as of 7:00 this morning (Monday) and is currently underway with the assistance of Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine Division, Louisiana State Wildlife and Fisheries Department, Mamou and Ville Platte Fire Departments.

Deputies and Detectives from Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol and Investigations Division are also on scene assisting as well.

This is a developing story and we will update as information arises.