Several vehicle burglaries under investigation in Acadia and Vermilion parishes, 2 suspects in custody

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Local agencies are investigating a “rash” of vehicle burglaries that occurred overnight on January 9 and 10.

According to the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, these crimes occurred south of Rayne, Crowley and in the community of Ebenezer.

The department is working with the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives.

During the investigation, authorities determined that about 15 vehicles were burglarized.

As deputies investigated these cases, they were able to identify a suspicious vehicle, which led to identifying the suspects.

Deputies with the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested one suspect, Jimmy Lee Matthews, 21, of Crowley.

Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office was able to locate the second suspect, identified as Marcus Jude Redlich, Jr., 19, of Crowley.

Marcus Redlich Jr. (APSO)

Matthews is facing charges in Vermilion Parish and is being held on warrants from Acadia Parish. Redlich has been booked into the Acadia Parish Jail.

Both men are facing 13 counts of vehicle burglary and 2 counts of theft. Additional charges are pending as this investigation continues.