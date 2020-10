BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY)- Former pro-basketball star Shaquille O’Neal was appointed a special reserve by the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Tuesday.

The department announced O’Neal as a new team member on Facebook later that afternoon.

“Thank you for your kindness, support, and encouragement you provided to the deputies. It was very much appreciated,” the department said. “Welcome to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Team!”