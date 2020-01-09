Shots fired in Ville Platte, possible suspect detained in Eunice

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) — Ville Platte officials confirmed gunfire erupted in the southern part of town and the suspect appeared to flee toward Eunice.

Ville Platte Police Chief Neil Lartigue said shots were fired around the corner of S. Soileau and Edward Knotoe Thomas Jr. St. While one person complained of injury and was taken to a local hospital, the extent of their injuries remains unknown.

The suspect fled toward Eunice. Currently, Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot said Eunice city marshals and Eunice city police have detained the potential suspect along the northern edge of town on La. 29.

The shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, and we will provide more information as it becomes available.