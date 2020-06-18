Should 2021 events postpone already due to COVID-19?

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) In anticipation of the second wave of coronavirus, some events happening early next year are already postponing until 2022.

News 10 asked health officials and event organizers of large gatherings if such drastic steps are necessary.

The fear of a second wave of COVID-19 this winter is causing one Mardi Gras ball to postpone half a year in advance.

“That’s what we’re hopeful doesn’t happen, but we’re very fearful that it does,” Krewe of Apollo Captain, Darrell Fruge, told News 10.

The good times are rolling out of 2021 for the Mystic Krewe of Apollo.

Last week, Fruge announced the krewe is postponing its 45th annual ball out of next year for various concerns.

“With everything, just the uncertainty that’s coming around with the pandemic in place, we just felt like it was in our best interests not to have the ball for financial reasons and for the safety of our members, our guests, and community as a whole,” explained Fruge.

Louisiana Department of Health Region 4 Medical Director Dr. Tina Stefanski understands large gatherings postponing until more information is available.

“It’s really hard for people to plan months in advance because we really don’t know what’s going to happen,” Stefanski said.

She warns we still haven’t seen this virus during seasons other illnesses are more deadly.

“We’re talking about flu season and times of the year when you typically see an increase in respiratory viral illness, and so that’s a concern for all of us. You don’t really know. You can’t predict,” admitted the doctor.

Fruge said if capacity restrictions return in January, Apollo’s ball could lose out on $100K.

The measures would likely have equally devastating effects on concerts, conventions, and other events scheduled this winter, but many organizer aren’t pulling the plug yet, waiting for capacity reductions to be announced or willing to adapt through them.

Stephanie Fakier, Krewe of Xanadu president, told News 10, “If we have to scale down the number of participants, then that’s something we have to look at. Everything is on the table for us.”

Still for Fruge and others leaders who will likely follow, the best decision is a cautious one.

He said, “It’s not a safe issue for our members, our guests, or the community as a whole in such a large gathering.”