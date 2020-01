LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Patty in the Parc, Acadiana’s largest St. Patrick’s day celebration is set to take place on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Parc International in downtown Lafayette.

There’s an exciting musical lineup for this year’s party.

Starting the festivities will be local Cajun musician Wayne Toups, followed by the 80s glam rock band L.A. ROXX.

Headlining this year’s Patty in the Parc will be hip-hop legend Sir Mix-A-Lot.

Advance tickets are available here.