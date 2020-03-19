SLPSO: 39 rounds fired, 3 vehicles hit during overnight shooting

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY)– The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight shooting where, officials say, about 39 rounds were fired and three vehicles were hit.

According to Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz, the shooting complaint happened around 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Hwy 182 & Hwy 178 (Kappy’s Corner) in the Opelousas area.

Guidroz says dispatch received a call from neighbors saying that there were people in the abandoned parking lot “making noise.”

According to dispatch, the caller “believed he heard fireworks coming from the area.”

Officials say another call came in saying a woman, who was driving in the area, wrecked into a ditch when her vehicle was hit by a bullet.

Detectives say no one was injured. This is an ongoing investigation.