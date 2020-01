St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz has confirmed that his office responded to a shooting on Carmons Rd in the Palmetto area at around 11:00 pm on Sunday.

The shooting resulted in the death of a 28-year-old man from Palmetto.

Detectives are currently working on the case and no further information is being given at this time.

Anyone with information on this is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 948-TIPS or online. All calls are anonymous and you could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward.