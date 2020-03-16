SLPSO stops inmate visitations, adjusts policies for coronavirus

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)– Sheriff Bobby Guidroz with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office says changes are being made within the parish jail amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Guidroz says, “The risk of health complications due to covid-19 continues to escalate. These risks have created an urgent situation in our parish jail that necessitates extra care and concern for the safety of our offenders, staff and the public at large.”
The following have been suspended:
- Inmate visitations
- Department of corrections inmate transfers
- Parish jail prayer services
- Outside finger print requests
- Inmate work release programs
The following changes to policies have been made:
- Inmate pickups for offenders with outstanding warrants are being completed on a case-by-case basis.
- Offender court proceedings (magistrate hearings) are being restricted to tele-court over a camera and monitor.
- All pre-scheduled criminal court days will proceed on a normal previously-set schedule.
- Judges will restrict the number of people allowed in court before, during, and after the proceeding.
- Tax and civil matters at the Sheriff Complex will continue due to the extra protection installed at the counter facilities in the tax building.
- Walk-ins for criminal complaints can be taken at the complex.
- SLPSO encourages the public to call (337) 948-6516 if the matter can be addressed by telephone.