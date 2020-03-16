SLPSO stops inmate visitations, adjusts policies for coronavirus

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)– Sheriff Bobby Guidroz with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office says changes are being made within the parish jail amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guidroz says, “The risk of health complications due to covid-19 continues to escalate. These risks have created an urgent situation in our parish jail that necessitates extra care and concern for the safety of our offenders, staff and the public at large.”

The following have been suspended:

Inmate visitations

Department of corrections inmate transfers

Parish jail prayer services

Outside finger print requests

Inmate work release programs

The following changes to policies have been made: