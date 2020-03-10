SLPSO: Two shot over the weekend, 16-year old arrested

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)– A 16-year old was arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s deputies in connection to a March 8th shooting that left two injured, according to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz.

Officials say on that date, deputies responded to Hwy 182, near Claude St., and found two victims that had been shot. They say both victims were transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Detectives say they are continuing to interview additional suspects and more arrest are expected.

The 16-year-old was charged with Attempted Armed Robbery and Illegal Use of Weapons.

