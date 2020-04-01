SLPSS replacing grab & go meals with new program, Three O’Clock Project

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — As a result of a new partnership with Three O’Clock Project, the students of St. Landry Parish School System will have an opportunity to receive 10 free meals per week.

Beginging next week, lunch and breakfast for an entire week will be handed out on Mondays at the St. Landry Parish School Board Office (1013 East Creswell Lane, Opelousas) between 10:00 am and 12:00 pm.

While it will not be necessary for the student to be present in the car, the parent picking the food up will need to provide the student’s name and the school he/she is currently attending.

SLPSS officials said, “We’re very thankful to Three O’Clock Project for stepping in during this transition period while we await approval of other feeding programs that would provide delivery to the students’ residence.”

Parents are asked to sign up for the new program by 11 am on Friday, April 3.

You do so by going to their website: http://www.slpsb.org/apps/form/meal_delivery_count_options.

SLPSS officials also want to extend their gratitude to the volunteers and staff members that helped in providing nearly 30,000 meals to students from March 16 to March 31 with the grab & go meals.