SMPSO: Woman’s body discovered at Lake Martin

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY)- An investigation is underway after woman’s body was found at Lake Martin.

Authorities responded to a call at about 9:38 Friday morning where the body of an an unidentified black female was located.

The body was found along Rookery Road past the boat launch, St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Maj. Ginny Higgins said.

The investigation remains ongoing and no further information is available at this time, the department said.

News 10 will provide updates as they become available.

