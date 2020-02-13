St Martin Parish man arrested on numerous drug charges, additional crimes

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY)– St. Martin Parish Sheriff deputies arrested a Parks man on multiple charges linked to crimes across the parish.

Officials say on Feb. 12, following reports of suspected drug activity, Narcotics Agents with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a residence in the 1000 block of Mouton Avenue in Parks.

During the course of the search of the residence, they found 32-year-old Brock Robin trying to hide from authorities.

Agents say they also found methamphetamine; Vyvanse , a handgun, and a stolen vehicle. An air compressor that was reported stolen from South Carolina was also located.

Additionally, agents say they found evidence at the scene linking the suspect to several other previously reported crimes in St. Martin Parish.

The investigation regarding those crimes remains ongoing.

At the culmination of the investigation, officials say Robin was arrested and charged on the following: