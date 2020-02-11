St. Martinville couple arrested after toddler reportedly tested positive for narcotics

ST. MARTINVILLE, La (KLFY)- A St. Martinville couple was arrested following an investigation into an 11-month-old child appearing to be “under the influence of narcotics” at a local hospital.
The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office investigation began on May 7, 2019, which led to a toddler testing positive for a “controlled dangerous substance.”
A search warrant was obtained for the parents’ home where detectives reportedly found narcotics.
The months-long investigation led to the arrest of Hailee Romero, 28, and Jacob Romero, 32 on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020.
Both suspects were arrested for warrants for the following charges:
- One count of LA. R.S. 14:93.2.3—second degree cruelty to juveniles (felony)
- One count of LA. R.S. 14:91.13- illegal use of CDS in the presence of a juvenile (misdemeanor)
- One count of LA. R.S. 40:966/C—possession of schedule I CDS (felony)
- One count of LA. R.S. 40:967/C—possession of schedule II CDS (felony)
The Romeros were booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional. Each received $10,500 bonds.