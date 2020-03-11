1  of  2
Breaking News
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards declares state of emergency in Louisiana, now 13 coronavirus cases Arkansas announces first presumptive case of coronavirus
Live Now
Gov. Edwards to hold press conference on coronavirus cases

St. Martinville Jr. High students dismissed early due to flea infestation

Louisiana Network

by: KLFY Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Logan Fusilier/KLFY)

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY)- The Martinville Jr. High dismissed students early Wednesday as officials address a reported flea infestation on campus.

Classes will resume on Thursday, March 12, according to the St. Martin Parish School District.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss