St. Martinville man arrested in major drug bust

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — St. Martin Parish sheriff’s deputies executed a felony arrest warrant at a residence in the 200 block of Resweber St. earlier today, making a major drug arrest.

Bennett Bienvenue, 45, of St. Martinville, faces a list of charges after deputies obtained a search warrant and found numerous drugs in his home, according to Sheriff Becket Breaux.

Bienvenue faces the following charges:

Possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS (five counts — marijuana, “moon rocks,” LSD, DMT, MDMA)

Possession with intent to distribute Schedule II CDS (three counts — methamphetamine, cocaine, hydrocodone) – Over 28 Grams

Possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV CDS (Alprazolam)

Transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses

Possession of CDS in drug free zone (nine counts)

Possession of stolen firearms

Possession of firearm in the presence of CDS (nine counts)

Criminal conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine (two counts)

Distribution/manufacture or possession with intent Schedule II CDS

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Following his arrest, he was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on the above charges. At the time of this release, no bond had been set.

If you suspect illegal narcotics activity is occurring in your neighborhood, please report it via the St. Martin Parish Narcotics Tip Line at (337) 394-2626.