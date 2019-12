ST. MARTIN PARISH, la. (KLFY)- A second person has died from injuries he sustained in a two-vehicle crash on Dec. 15, 2019.

The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Gannon Sam, of Breaux Bridge. Sam was the passenger of of a Honda Accord that was involved in a collision on LA Hwy 347.

According to State Police Troop I spokesperson Thomas Gossen, Sam died from his injuries on Dec. 27, 2019.

The crash also killed 26-year-old Chayce Gobert. The crash remains under investigation.