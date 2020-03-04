State Police release name of man killed in St. Landry Parish crash

WASHINGTON, La. (KLFY)– Louisiana State Troopers have identified the man who was killed in a St. Landry Parish car crash this morning (Wednesday).

Troopers say the crash, which happened around 6:30 am on LA Hwy 10 near LA Hwy 182, took the life of 30-year-old Edward Joshua Guidry of Lafayette.

Investigators say Guidry was driving South on LA 182 when, for unknown reasons, his vehicle ran off the roadway. They say upon doing so, the SUV overturned and came to rest partially submerged, upside down in Bayou Boeuf.

According to officials, Guidry was partially ejected due to being unrestrained at the time of the crash. They say Guidry died at the scene.

LSP say impairment is unknown but toxicology samples were obtained for analysis.

The crash is still under investigation.