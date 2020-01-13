Store makes divided LSU and Clemson shirts in honor of Jennings player

LSU and Clemson… the two teams preparing to compete soon for the biggest game in college football.

One local store designed a t-shirt divided with both teams in honor of one Clemson football player who’s from Acadiana.

At Parker’s Workwear in Jennings, they’re giving customers the opportunity to support both Tiger football teams… Locals rooting for LSU and those also supporting Travis Etienne, a running back for Clemson, whose hometown is Jennings.

Brian Parker, who’s in charge of the screen printing department at Parker’s Workwear, said, “It’s LSU country, but we’re very proud of Travis.”

Brian designed the t-shirt with both LSU and Clemson colors on the front.

After LSU and Clemson football won their semifinal games, Brian knew he had to design a shirt that would show support for both teams.

“I knew I had to put half-and-half because of what he (Travis) has accomplished at Clemson and he played for Jennings High so it’s very personal,” added Brian.

As of early Friday, Parker’s had sold at least 700 of their LSU and Clemson divided t-shirts.

One local customer said she was going to get her shirt to show support for both Tiger teams.

News 10 asked Josie Sinegal, an LSU and Clemson Tiger Fan, “What do you think about the design of it?

She replied, “I love it. It couldn’t have been any better because like I said I love Clemson. The young guy that plays for the team, he’s from here so his family is very supportive and we back them up 100%.”

Brian said he has made shirts for the Etienne family for years.

“I’ve been making shirts for their family, for their brother, Trevor, who’s a sophomore here and then for Travis when he was at Jennings High for when they go to the Clemson games.”