Suspect faces 6 counts of attempted 1st degree murder for shooting inside Lafayette banquet hall

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A 27-year-old Breaux Bridge man has been arrested in connection with a Feb. 25, 2020 shooting inside a banquet hall on St. Antoine Street.

Cody Williams was arrested in New Iberia on by the Lafayette Police Department and U.S. Marshal’s Service Violent Offender Task Force on Thursday.

He was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for six counts of attempted first degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and illegal discharge of a firearm.

“Lafayette Police would like to thank the public for their assistance in identifying the person responsible for this incident,” Lafayette Police Department spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said.