Suspect in Lafayette road rage incident involving a machete arrested

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A 21-year-old Lafayette man is facing an aggravated assault charge after an alleged road rage incident involving a machete on May 13, 2020, in the 1400 block of Camellia Boulevard.

After speaking with witnesses and receiving tips from the public, investigators were able to develop a suspect, Lafayette Police Department spokesman Sgt. Wayne Griffin said.

Andrew Bollinger (Lafayette Police Department )

On Thursday, Andrew Bollinger, arrived at the Lafayette Police Department to conduct an interview with detectives after seeing himself in social media posts, Griffin said.

During the interview, the Bollinger reportedly admitted to investigators that he did brandish a machete during the exchange in the roadway.



The machete was recovered, and booked into evidence, Griffin said.