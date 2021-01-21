Suspect Tased after allegedly fighting with officers during arrest in Abbeville, faces multiple felony charges

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY)- An Abbeville man is facing several felony charges after a traffic stop reportedly turned into a physical altercation Tuesday night.

According to the Abbeville Police Department, patrol officers stopped a vehicle at about 11:30 p.m. for no headlights.

The driver, identified as Gene Williams, “appeared to be extremely nervous, and kept attempting to reach towards the driver’s side door panel of the vehicle.”

Police said Williams was asked to step out of the vehicle and he complied. A backup officer arrived shortly thereafter. A records check showed the suspect “had numerous arrests and convictions for various violent crimes and narcotics,” Abbeville Police Department spokesperson Lt. Touchet said. A firearm was also reportedly seen in plain view.

When officers attempted to arrest Williams, he allegedly began fighting and tried to run away, “but was caught after one of the officers deployed his taser.”

“While attempting to once again handcuff Mr. Williams, he once again began fighting and struck both officers,” Touchet said.

Williams was eventually handcuffed and taken to Abbeville General Hospital due to being shot with the taser. While at the hospital, officers reportedly located suspected marijuana and several MDMA pills inside a bottle in his pocket, Touchet said.

Williams was tranfered to the Abbeville Police Department where he was booked on the following charges:

Possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies

Possession of marijuana

Possession of Schedule I Drugs (MDMA)

Illegal carrying of weapons

Resisting by force (two counts)

Battery on a police officer

He was later taken to the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center.