SWAC Championship: SU aiming to claim revenge against Alcorn in championship rematch

LORMAN, MS (WVLA/WGMB) – Who wants the smoke you ask Alcorn? 🗣WE DO! All roads lead to Lorman, Mississippi this morning.

It’s revenge day as the Southern University Jaguars are set to take on the Alcorn State University Braves in the SWAC Championship game.

Last December, the Jags fell in a 28-37 loss to the Braves in the championship game. The last matchup for the rival schools was back in October where Alcorn walked away with a 27-13 win.

Despite the past two meet up losses, the Jags are pumped after coming off of their latest win which was the Bayou Classic in New Orleans where their championship return was sealed.

Whether you are headed to the game or not, there are several ways you can cheer your Southern Jaguars to victory.

Going to the game? Here’s what you should know:

Tickets can be purchased at the Alcorn Will Call. They are $37.

Gates open at 1:00pm.

Kick-off is at 3:06pm.

Parking is limited so get there early. There is a general parking lot. Cost is $15.

Jack Spinks Stadium has a clear bag policy so plan accordingly.

Staying at home?

The Southern University Alumni Federation is hosting a watch party from 3-6pm at Quarters Endless Entertainment.

The game can be watched via online streaming on espn.com, on TV via ESPNU or listened to via radio on Q106.5.

We’ll be providing score updates via our push alert system so be sure to subscribe and down load the app!