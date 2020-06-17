Teen drowns in Bayou Amy in St. Martin Parish

HENDERSON, La. (KLFY)-The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim who drowned Tuesday in Bayou Amy on Tuesday as 17-year-old Devon Batiste, of Breaux Bridge.

Authorities were called about 11:40 a.m. to the boat landing in Henderson that morning, St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Cpl. Ginny Higgins said.

Deputies learned that a group of teens were swimming in the bayou when one of them showed signs of distress and then failed to resurface, Higgins said.

Some of the teens attempted to rescue the victims, but they were unable to get to him on time.

Batiste’s body was recovered a short time later by deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office along with the assistance of Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries and the Henderson Police Department.