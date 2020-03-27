Three Acadiana community health centers to receive funding for coronavirus response

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – With Governor John Bel Edwards' Stay at Home order in place, many families have a full house during times the home would normally be empty. Entergy officials say the result is often an increased demand for energy to fuel daily lives, and that can quickly lead to a higher-than-normal energy bill.

The best way to manage the increase in energy use is to follow energy-saving tips, provided by Entergy.