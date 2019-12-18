Tornado tears roof off home in Alexandria with family inside

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Homes, schools and churches across Rapides Parish were severely damaged by tornadoes Monday.

Alexandria was one of the hardest cities hit by the severe weather in Rapides Parish.

A family from Alexandria said they were inside their home when strong winds ripped the roof off their trailer.

“This is the room my nephew was asleep in. He was asleep in that room,” Eric Ross, an Alexandria resident, said.

The tornado tore the room apart, but Ross’s nephew survived.

“This is my bed room when I was a kid, and this is the one my nephew was in,” Ross added.

Ross said his parents lived in the home for 45 years before it was destroyed by the tornado.

“This is like the main living area of the house and what’s left of the Christmas tree,” Ross said, pointing to the roofless room covered in debris.

Ross said instead of decorating the home for the holidays, he and his family now have to search through the debris to save any family photos and mementos they can salvage.

“This was a barn. It was a two-story red barn. My parents had all their stuff in it from all the years: my kids’ bikes, grandkids’ bikes, totally gone. I don’t even see a piece of it,” Ross told News 10, walking through piles of rubble.

The family is devastated by what the tornado did to their home, but Ross said his family is happy that everyone is safe.

There have been no deaths reported from the tornadoes in Rapides Parish, however, one person was killed in Vernon Parish, two others in Town Creek, Alabama, and another person died during flooding in Kentucky.