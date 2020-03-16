Troop F investigating fatal ATV accident

Bastrop – Early this morning, just after 2:50 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop F began investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash just north of Bastrop on Cut Off Road.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed the crash occurred as a 2005 Honda Foreman ATV, driven by 58-year-old Jacky K. McMullan, was traveling northbound on Cut Off Road.

For reasons still under investigation, the ATV traveled off the right side of the road and impacted a culvert.

After impact with the culvert, the ATV began to overturn.

McMullan, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected from the ATV.

McMullan was pronounced dead at the scene by the Morehouse Parish Coroner’s Office.

A toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.

The public is reminded that it is dangerous and illegal to operate off-road vehicles (i.e. three-wheelers, four-wheelers, and other all-terrain vehicles) on any public roadway in this state.

In 2020, Troop F has investigated 13 fatal crashes resulting in 14 deaths.