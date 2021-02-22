Two Breaux Bridge residents arrested on numerous drug and weapons charges

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) — Two Breaux Bridge residents were arrested by the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office after an investigation at their Roy J. Melancon Rd. home, according to Sheriff Becket Breaux.

The following two individuals were subsequently arrested and charged as follows:

Crystal Brown, 32, and Jokoda Henry, 27, both of Breaux Bridge, were identically charged with the following:

Illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of a minor (5 counts)

Criminal conspiracy (4 Counts)

Possession of a firearm while committing/attempting a crime (5 Counts)

Cruelty to juveniles (clandestine lab) (5 Counts)

Illegal possession of stolen firearms

Transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses

Clandestine lab

Manufacture; distribution; possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics

Manufacture; distribution of Schedule III narcotics

Manufacture; distribution of a Schedule IV narcotic

Deputies executed a narcotics search warrant on Friday, Feb. 19, locating four firearms, suspected Alprazolam tablets, suspected cocaine, several Suboxone sublingual strips, drug paraphernalia, U.S. Currency, a digital scale, brass knuckles, and materials indicative of the manufacturing of crack cocaine. Upon further investigation, Deputies learned that one of the firearms recovered was a stolen firearm.

Following their arrests, they were both booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on the above charges and their bonds were set at $75,000 each.

If you suspect illegal drug activity is occurring in your neighborhood, please report it via the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Tip Line (337) 394-2626.