Two indicted for 2019 Eunice murder near Central Middle School

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — One man and one woman were indicted by a St. Landry Parish grand jury today (Feb. 24) for a November 2019 murder of a bicyclist near Central Middle School in Eunice.

Demyron L. Skinner, 19, of Eunice was indicted on second-degree murder charges in the murder of De’Omante Frank. Lainey Claire Lomas, 18, of Eunice was indicted for accessory after the fact to second-degree murder in the same case.

Frank was riding a bicycle on E. Maple Ave on Nov. 4, 2019, when a vehicle pulled up and fired at least seven to 10 shots.

“The shooting appears to be a retaliatory gang action. Players in the investigation have histories of prior shootings in Eunice,” Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot said.

Central Middle School, because of its location at that intersection, was placed on lock-down purely as a precaution. No students were injured or involved.

Skinner was arrested on Nov. 9, 2019. Lomas, a Eunice High student, was arrested Nov. 21, 2019. A second-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence. Accessory after the fact carries a sentence of not more than five years, with or without hard labor.