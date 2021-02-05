Two men arrested, nearly 40 pounds of cocaine seized in Lafayette drug bust, sheriff’s office says

“These arrests portray just a small snapshot of the hard work these agents put in every day, investigating more than 200 cases in 2020 alone,” the LPSO said in a statement Friday.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Two suspects and nearly 40 pounds of illegal narcotics are in law enforcement custody, according to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Both men are facing charges after consecutive overnight traffic stops led to the discovery of illegal narcotics and weapons, authorities said.

On February 4, 2021, at approximately 12:45 a.m., Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Narcotics Agents conducted a traffic stop near Interstate 10.

During the stop, agents reportedly found just under four pounds of cocaine after a LPSO Sheriff’s K9 positively alerted to the presence of narcotics. An FN .45 caliber firearm, ammunition and a small amount of MDMA were also located in the vehicle, authorities said.

The driver of the vehicle, Tyrauns White, of South Carolina, was arrested.

The next night, February 5, more than 33 pounds of MDMA was seized during a traffic stop just before 1 a.m. A Canik TP9 9mm firearm and small amounts of other narcotics were also found inside the vehicle, authorities said. Agents arrested Jamon Mott, 29, of Destrehan.

White, 46, faces charges of possession with the intent to distribute (PWITD) schedule I controlled dangerous substances (CDS), PWITD schedule II CDS, possession of a firearm in the presence of CDS and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Mott faces charges of PWITD schedule I CDS, possession of schedule I CDS (two counts) and possession of a firearm in the presence of CDS.

According to the law enforcement agency, it is estimated the total value of the illegal narcotics seized during the recent stops may be worth up to $3.8 million- the majority of which being MDMA.

The LPSO’s warning to parents is that although it can bear a strong resemblance to candy, MDMA is a dangerous illegal narcotic.

LPSO’s note: Several factors are considered when determining the approximate “street value” of illegal narcotics. The dollar amounts are intended as estimates only, based on the evaluation of various components.