Two popular restaurants in Lafayette closing their doors

Two popular restaurants in the Lafayette area are closing their doors.

Reggie’s Soul Food on South Pierce Street served its last meal more than a week ago and Avec Bacon on Johnston Street announced it would be shutting its doors on Sunday, February 2, 2020.

A sign on the door at Reggie’s reads: CLOSED, Moving on to next project!

The popular soul food eatery quickly gained attention in the area with its famous brisket, cornbread casserole, smothered chicken and burgers.

It had also become known for its celebrity sightings in the Hub City that included personal appearances by rap artist and reality tv stars Remy Ma and Papoose, and David and Tamela Mann and New Orleans recording artist and rapper Mia X.

Owner Chef Reggie said he was simply choosing to close one chapter and now focus solely on the catering side of the business.

Avec Bacon will serve its final meal on Sunday, February 2. Dec. 10 and customers with gift certificates are encouraged to use them before then.

“I want to personally thank you all for your support and love these past two years, but it’s on to bigger and better things,” owner Paul Ayo said.

“So, while you may be sad we are closing, just know that there is more bacon, booze and experiments to come in the near future, including pop ups with the food you love.”