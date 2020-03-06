Two women arrested in Calcasieu Parish for cruelty to a juvenile

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — A Lake Charles woman and a Springtown, Tx., woman are behind bars after Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s deputies on child cruelty charges.

Jennifer K. Contreras, 32, of Lake Charles and Terrie L. Armstrong, 51, of Springtown, Tx., allegedly whipped an 11-year-old girl on the buttocks with a handmade wooden paddle for an hour and a half.

When questioned by detectives, Contreras and Armstrong confirmed they were responsible for the injuries to the girl. They were arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and each charged with cruelty to a juvenile.

The girl was taken to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries and was placed in state custody by the Department of Children & Family Services. Judge Ron Ware set Contreras’ bond at $30,000 and Armstrong’s bond at $15,000.

Officials have not specified the girl’s relationship to either Contreras or Armstrong.