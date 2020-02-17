UL Lafayette maintains designation as ‘military-friendly’ campus

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A company that provides information about post-military education and career opportunities thinks the University of Louisiana at Lafayette is a good place for veterans to earn a degree.

Viqtory, a small business owned by veterans, has recognized UL Lafayette on its 2020-2021 Military Friendly School list. The company evaluated more than 1,000 colleges and universities.

It designated 695 institutions “military friendly” based on factors such as student retention, graduation rates and job placement for veterans. UL Lafayette was one of only 65 to earn a “gold” designation. Institutions were designated Top Ten, gold, silver, bronze or military-friendly.

UL Lafayette was also designated a military-friendly school for 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Dr. DeWayne Bowie, UL Lafayette’s vice president for Enrollment Management, said the recognition “isn’t surprising, given the University’s longstanding commitment to attracting and supporting military students.”

An example: Following World War II, the University welcomed hundreds of veterans who took advantage of the newly established GI Bill. The GI Bill provided federal financial assistance to help active-duty military personnel and veterans pay for college.

Of the 3,243 students enrolled at the University, 1,783 were veterans.

“The University’s historic culture of supporting veterans – as well as students who plan to serve in the military – is something we continually strive to build upon,” Bowie said.

Sammi Conner, director of Veteran Services, said “the University’s investment in supporting military students” extends from “the time they apply until the time they graduate.”

“We want to help them enroll, and make sure they have everything they need to be successful while they’re here and once they graduate. And that includes, if need be, helping them connect with outside organizations like the Louisiana Department of Veteran Affairs or the Wounded Warrior Project,” Conner explained.

Visit UL Lafayette’s Office of Veterans Services to learn more about programs, services and opportunities for veterans and military members.