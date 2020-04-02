UL Lafayette to offer flat-rate tuition for students taking courses completely online

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– The University of Louisiana at Lafayette will move to flat-rate, per-credit-hour tuition for students enrolled fully online in undergraduate and graduate programs beginning in the Fall 2020 semester.

The shift aligns UL Lafayette with other universities in the University of Louisiana System, and lowers costs for online students by reducing fees.

UL Lafayette offers five undergraduate, seven graduate, and four graduate certificate programs online.

Under the online tuition plan, undergraduate students can register at a rate of $380 per credit hour. Graduate students can expect to pay $480 per credit hour.

This rate applies to all students taking courses solely online regardless of location, according to Dr. Claire Arabie, director of the Office of Distance Learning.

“Online learning enables students to earn a degree from recognized, accredited programs knowing they’re getting the most for their dollar, in a way that many – including people with family and work commitments or who live elsewhere – find convenient,” Arabie said.

Online students will have access to Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Athletics events, online resources offered by Edith Garland Dupré Library, online tutoring, and Career Services.

You can visit their website for more information: online.louisiana.edu.