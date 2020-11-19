UPDATE: Child custody dispute led to shooting at Northgate Mall, police said

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) UPDATE: Investigators believe an argument over child custody led to a shooting in the parking lot of Planet Fitness in the 1800 block of Evangeline Thruway Wednesday night.

Lafayette Police Department spokesman Sgt. Wayne Griffin said at about 9 p.m., officers responded to the scene where they found a 32-year-old man who was shot in the face.

Bryant Batiste (LPSO)

First aid measures were quickly started by first responders, Griffin said. The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, 27-year-old Bryant Batiste, was taken into custody and now faces a charge of attempted second-degree murder.

As of Thursday morning, no bond had been Batiste.

ORIGINAL: There is a heavy police presence tonight in the parking lot at the Northgate Mall near Planet Fitness.

Lafayette Police have confirmed that they were dispatched to the area on a report of shots fired.

One person was shot and has been transported to a local hospital, police said.

Several eyewitnesses tell KLFY that multiple people were fighting in the parking lot before shots rang out.

KLFY has a crew headed to the scene and will provide additional details as they become available.

