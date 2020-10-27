UPDATE: Major crash north of Rayne kills one

UPDATE, 9:04 a.m.: Rayne Police confirm one fatality in the crash.

ORIGINAL POST: RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — One person is in serious condition this morning after a cement truck hit an SUV head-on and then rolled over onto another car north of Rayne.

Witnesses and Rayne Police tell KLFY News 10 that the SUV was headed southbound on La. 35 north of Rayne near Cajun Fitness when it began to swerve and hit a northbound cement truck. The cement truck rolled over onto a black Toyota sedan that had been driving behind it.

The driver of the car is in serious condition. No other information was available at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update this post with more information as it becomes available.